Cavs' NBA Finals Odds Jump After Donovan Mitchell's Massive Game Evens Series With Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't done yet!

For the first time in the Donovan Mitchell era, the Cavs have won two games in the Eastern Conference semifinals, evening their series with the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Cleveland is now 6-0 at home in the playoffs, and it is climbing in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Cavs came into Game 4 at +4500 to win the title, which was fifth out of the seven teams left in the playoffs. Now, that the Los Angeles Lakers are eliminated, the Cavs are still fifth out of six teams, but their odds rose to +3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cleveland is right behind Detroit (+2500) for the second-best odds in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland has yet to win a road game this postseason, something that it'll have to do to win this series against Detroit. The Cavs have Game 6 at home, but they'll need a road win in Game 5 or Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mitchell was fantastic on Monday night, sparking a massive second-half run that helped the Cavs secure a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The star guard now has five games with 30 or more points in the 2026 postseason, and Cleveland is 4-1 in those games.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 39 second-half points.



Ties Sleepy Floyd (1987) for the most in any playoff half.



Cavs are now 4-1 in these playoffs when Mitchell goes for 30+. https://t.co/BkRGF1GtTs — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 12, 2026

Cleveland is set as 3.5-point underdog on the road in Game 5, which is scheduled for Wednesday night in Detroit. The Cavs entered the playoffs with the second-best odds of an Eastern Conference team to win the NBA Finals, but that changed when they needed seven games to beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

Even though the Boston Celtics, who were favored to win the East, were eliminated in the first round, Cleveland has fallen well behind the New York Knicks (+600) in the odds. New York is awaiting the winner of the Cleveland-Detroit series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavs are still a long shot to win the Finals at their current price, and their net rating this postseason (+0.1) doesn't inspire a ton of confidence against the best teams in the NBA. Still, Cleveland could jump even further in this market if it wins Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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