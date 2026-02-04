Cavs' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After James Harden-Darius Garland Trade

A former NBA MVP is headed to Cleveland.

After Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers were in advanced talks on a James Harden-Darius Garland swap, it was completed on Tuesday night.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Clippers are trading Harden to the Cavs for Garland and a second-round pick ahead of the matchup between the two teams on Wednesday night.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Prolific swap of the star point guards. pic.twitter.com/IHhhhabJnX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

The move has improved the Cavs' odds to win the NBA Finals in a big way at FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbook. Cleveland went from +2500 to +2200 to win the Finals at DraftKings earlier on Tuesday, and the team is now +1200 to win the NBA Finals after the Harden trade has been agreed upon.

At FanDuel, Cleveland has moved up even further to win the Finals. The Cavs are +1100 (third in the league) to win the title and they are now the favorite to win the Eastern Conference. Cleveland was fourth in the odds to win the East -- behind New York, Detroit and Boston -- prior to rumor that it could acquire Harden.

The move gives the Cavs some breathing room next season when it comes to the second apron. Cleveland gets out of the final two seasons of Garland's contract, as Harden has a player option for next season. It also gives the Cavs a proven option at point guard since Garland has dealt with multiple toe injuries during the 2025-26 season.

Harden has put together a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3. He's appeared in 44 games.

The Cavs have made two moves ahead of the deadline, as they also moved forward De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for guards Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in a three-team deal that also included the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs have underwhelmed to start the 2025-26 season, but oddsmakers seem to think they are right back in the mix to win the East.

Cleveland is currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but it is just a few games out of the No. 2 seed. So, there's a chance this team could go on a run to close the season and end up with home court in at least the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This trade signals the end of an era for the Cavs, as their core of Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has not made it past the second round over the past three seasons. Now, Harden will be tasked with taking this group over the top in the East.

Garland, who is currently out of the lineup with a toe issue, has appeared in just 26 games, averaging 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.

He'll join a Clippers team that has played much better over the last month, jumping into the play-in field in the Western Conference.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

