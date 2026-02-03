Chris Mannix Sources: James Harden–Darius Garland Trade in Advanced Talks

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers have had advanced discussions on a deal that would send James Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

The deal would represent an exchange of former All-Star guards. Harden, 36, has been a workhorse for the Clippers this season, averaging 25.4 points in 35.4 minutes per game. Garland, 26, has battled injuries this season. He missed Cleveland’s first seven games recovering from offseason toe surgery and has been sidelined since Jan. 16 with an ankle sprain. On the season, Garland is averaging 18 points per game.

Harden was not in the lineup for Los Angeles on Monday. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters that Harden was away from the team for personal reasons.

