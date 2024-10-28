Cavs vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Mikal Bridges)
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are both expected to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference – they met in the postseason two seasons ago – and they’ll face off for the first time this season on Monday night.
This matchup has been a fun one over the last few seasons since the Cavs added Donovan Mitchell, as he and Jalen Brunson are two of the best guards in the NBA.
Should we wager on one of them in the prop market?
The new-look Knicks played well in their last game, while the Cavs are off to a 3-0 start with some blowout wins.
Here’s how I’d target both sides in the prop market on Monday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Cavs vs. Knicks
- Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
- Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
With Josh Hart listed as questionable for this game, Mikal Bridges could see an even bigger role – and more minutes – for the Knicks on Monday.
After a lot of concerns about Bridges’ jumper – and rightfully so – during the preseason, he shot 8-for-12 against the Indiana Pacers, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point game.
He’s now scored at least 16 points in both of the Knicks’ games, and his shot appears to be back to normal – for now.
Bridges is averaging 12.5 shot attempts per game this season, and that number would only increase if Hart is out or limited tonight.
Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is off to a strong start under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over his first three matchups.
Mobley has picked up at least 25 points, rebounds and assists in every game, clearing this prop (26.5) on two occasions.
Now, he gets a matchup against a New York Knicks squad that lacks height down low outside of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jericho Sims in their current rotation.
Mobley had 36 PRA in the opener and 30 PRA in his last game, grabbing 13 rebounds in the process. He is a solid bet to clear this prop in this road matchup.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
This is a homecoming game for Mitchell, a New York native, and he has killed the Knicks since being traded to the Cavs.
In six regular season games against New York since the trade, Mitchell has cleared 24.5 points in four of them, and dating back to his last season in Utah he’s cleared this number in six of eight games.
After a slower scoring start to the campaign, Mitchell had 30 points in a win over Washington, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 6-for-11 from 3. He’s a solid bet at his low number after averaging 25.9 or more points per game in each of the last four seasons.
