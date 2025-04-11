Cavs vs Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
All of the Cavs' key players sat out their game against the Pacers on Thursday night, and the odds indicate they’re expected to be out again vs the Knicks on Friday.
The Knicks, meanwhile, are clinging to the third seed in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of the Pacers. They need a win or a Pacers loss tonight to clinch.
The Cavs are locked into the top seed in the East and have nothing to play for. With such a difference in motivation, the Knicks are expected to win handily based on the odds, but nothing is easy with this team.
Below are odds and best bets for the game, with all odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cavs vs Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs +7 (-108)
- Knicks -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +215
- Knicks: -260
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavs vs Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 7:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FSHO/MSG
- Cavs record: 63-17
- Knicks record: 50-30
Cavs vs Knicks Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Max Strus GTD
- Evan Mobley GTD
- Donovan Mitchell GTD
- Darius Garland GTD
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson GTD
- Josh Hart GTD
- OG Anunoby GTD
- Ariel Hukporti OUT
Cavs vs Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
With all the uncertainty around who will play in this game, no player props are available early in the day. One market that does have my attention is the first-quarter spread. The Knicks are favored by -2.5 points and I think they have a big advantage from the start.
The Cavs flew in from Indiana last night and are playing their third game in four days. There’s a reason all of their stars rested last night and are expected to do the same today. All that does is put more wear on their secondary players.
The Knicks, meanwhile, return home after a disappointing loss last night in Detroit. They need this game far more than the Cavs do. My feeling is they’ll want to wrap this one up early and rest their starters in the fourth quarter.
Pick: Knicks -2.5 First Quarter (-106, FanDuel)
Cavs vs Knicks Prediction and Pick
OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were out for the Knicks on Thursday night, and New York didn’t play Jalen Brunson or Karl Anthony Towns nearly as much as they typically do. That seems tactical, as the Knicks knew they needed only one win in their last three games to secure the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Given the fact that if they do, they would avoid the Cavs until the conference finals, this seems like the spot where they’ll try and plant their flag.
The spread certainly suggests as much. The Cavs will likely rest their starters again while the Knicks will play theirs. How else can you explain the Knicks -7 when the Cavs have dominated New York all season?
My concern here is what I mentioned above. The Knicks players know if they win this game, they get the season finale off. That will give them plenty of motivation early, but what happens in a scenario where it’s Knicks bench vs Cavs bench in garbage time? That’s a little concerning for me.
Even though I think the Knicks win this game, the spread feels dicey. Instead, give me the OVER here as both teams empty the clip and avoid playing defense as the playoffs approach.
PICK: OVER 226.5 (-110, FanDuel)
