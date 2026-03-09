CBB Conference Tournament Predictions: Who Wins ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, More?

Welcome to one of the best weeks of the sports betting calendar! Everyone knows and loves the first weekend of NCAA Tournament action, but conference tournament week is sneakily just as good, if not better, with jam-packed action across the country from Monday through Sunday.

Most of the top conferences will begin on Tuesday, March 10, so in this article, I'm going to go through nine different conference tournaments and give you my best bet to win each.

College Basketball Conference Tournament Predictions and Best Bets

ACC Conference Tournament Best Bet

Duke -330 (FanDuel)

No team in the ACC can hang with Duke. The Blue Devils are the best team in the country, and they have the best player in the country, Cameron Boozer, on their roster. They rank first in KenPom, 14th in effective field goal percentage, and first in defensive efficiency. I don't see any team taking them down in the conference tournament.

If you really want to back a long shot to win the ACC, consider Louisville at +1300. The Cardinals are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country, so if they get hot from three, they might be the only team that can compete with the Blue Devils.

Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament Best Bet

George Washington +1800 (TheScore)

Don't judge George Washington by its 8-10 conference record. Its best player, Rafael Castro, missed a chunk of the season, and the Revolutionaries lost six games during his absence. Now, he's healthy and back in the lineup, making George Washington a real dark horse threat in the A-10 tournament.

The top contenders, Saint Louis and VCU, aren't without their flaws. Saint Louis has a turnover problem, and while VCU is solid in most areas, the Rams aren't elite in any area.

I'll take a shot on the Revolutionaries as an 18-1 dark horse to win the A-10 tournament.

American Conference Tournament Best Bet

Tulsa +320 (FanDuel)

The top two favorites to win this conference tournament are South Florida and Wichita State, but neither team can shoot, relying solely on defense to win games. South Florida ranks 198th in effective field goal percentage, and Wichita State ranks 269th. That's why I think Tulsa is the best to make in this tournament, ranking 13th in eFG%. Their shooting could lead them to a conference tournament championship.

Big Ten Conference Tournament Best Bet

Michigan -105 (FanDuel)

There's no denying that the Big Ten is a deep conference that should be set up for plenty of success in the NCAA Tournament, but I don't think there's anyone who can hang with Michigan in the conference tournament. The Wolverines rank 10th in eFG%, third in defensive efficiency, and second in KenPom.

If you want to take a shot on a dark horse, Nebraska is an interesting option at 10-1. The Cornhuskers are 33rd in eFG% and 13th in defensive efficiency.

Still, with Michigan being offered at -105 odds, I'll back the Wolverines.

Big 12 Conference Tournament Best Bet

Iowa State +800 (FanDuel)

I'm not going to tell you that Arizona isn't the best team in this conference, but I think 8-1 odds on Iowa State to win the Big 12 conference tournament are a misprice. The Cyclones are a scary team, ranking seventh in KenPom, 23rd in eFG%, and seventh in defensive efficiency. My favorite thing about this Cyclones team is their ability to create turnovers, ranking fourth in the country in extra scoring chances per game at +7.2.

If any team not named Arizona or Houston can win the Big 12 tournament, it's the Cyclones. They're worth a bet at 8-1.

Big East Conference Tournament Best Bet

UConn +110 (BetRivers)

Don't let UConn's baffling loss to Marquette to close out the regular season persuade you from betting on a different team to win the Big East Tournament. It's a down year for the Big East, and UConn is the only well-rounded team. St. John's is scary defensively, but the Red Storm's shooting is suspect, ranking 199th in eFG%. Look no further than their last game against UConn when they shot just 20% from the field.

There's no team I trust in the Big East other than the Huskies.

Big West Conference Tournament Best Bet

UC San Diego +800 (Caesars)

UC Irvine and Hawai'i are the top two favorites in this tournament, but neither team is great offensively, ranking in the bottom half of the country in both eFG% and turnovers per possession. That's why I think UC San Diego is worth a bet at 8-1.

UCSD is a well-rounded team, coming in at 116th in eFG%, 36th in defensive efficiency, and they don't turn the ball over compared to UC Irvine and Hawai'i. The Tritons have a tough path based on being the No. 5 seed, but I think they're a great bet at their current price tag.

Mountain West Conference Tournament Best Bet

New Mexico +700 (DraftKings)

As is tradition, the Mountain West Tournament is wide open. Of the five or so teams that could realistically win, I'm going to back New Mexico at +700. They are the most well-rounded team of the bunch, ranking 79th in eFG%, 52nd in defensive efficiency, and 38th in extra scoring chances at +3.3 per game.

Utah State isn't worth a bet at its current odds, San Diego State ranks just 247th in effective possession ratio, and neither Grand Canyon nor Boise State can shoot. That leaves us with the Lobos.

SEC Tournament Best Bet

Vanderbilt +1800 (FanDuel)

Florida is the obvious team in this tournament, but I'm going to take a shot on Vanderbilt at +1800. I think they're a better team than the teams listed with better odds. Alabama is 235th in defensive efficiency, Arkansas is 195th in defensive efficiency, and Tennessee is 150th in eFG%.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 30th in eFG%, 83rd in defensive efficiency, 35th in extra scoring chances per game, 61st in effective possession ratio, and they're second in the SEC in KenPom. That's more than enough to sprinkle on them at +1800.

