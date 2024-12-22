Is Cedric Tillman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Bengals)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman has missed the team’s last three games with a concussion, and he has been downgraded to out for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tillman was having a breakout season before the injury, catching 29 passes for 339 yards and three scores in 11 games.
While Tillman isn’t the No. 1 option in the passing game — that is Jerry Jeudy — he would have been a nice boost to help Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is expected to start for Jameis Winston this week.
If you’re looking to bet on the Browns, it’s really tough to trust their offense with DTR at quarterback.
In his NFL career, Thompson-Robinson has a completion percentage of just 51.4 percent. This season, Thompson-Robinson is 15-for-34 throwing the ball for 100 yards and three picks across three games. He earned three starts last season and threw just one total touchdown and four picks in eight games.
Oddsmakers expect this game to be low-scoring, and that’s where I’d lean in this matchup as well.
With the report that Thompson-Robinson would start, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook moved the total in the Browns-Bengals game down 2.5 points from 49.5 to 47. The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites in the game, as they are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
