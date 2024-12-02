Is Cedric Tillman Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Broncos)
Cleveland Browns receiver Cedric Tillman suffered a concussion in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s listed as out on the Browns’ final injury report against the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football.
This season, Tillman has stepped up into a big role – especially with Amari Cooper now in Buffalo. So far, the second-year receiver has 29 catches for 339 yards and three scores in the 2024 campaign.
Former Bronco and current Brown Jerry Jeudy could be in line for a big game in Week 13, as he’s quickly become one of Jameis Winston’s top targets in the passing game the last few weeks.
Here’s a breakdown of a prop for Jeudy with Tillman out in Week 13.
Best Jerry Jeudy Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 58.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +190
I love the OVER for Jeudy’s receiving yards in this matchup, especially since he’s cleared it in each of his last four games (all with Winston under center).
Jeudy has 36 targets over that four-game stretch, catching 24 passes and picking up at least 73 yards in every game – including a matchup with 142 receiving yards.
Even though Denver is one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, Jeudy should get a ton of looks on Monday night with Tillman banged up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.