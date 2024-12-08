Is Cedric Tillman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Steelers)
Cleveland Browns second-year receiver Cedric Tillman missed the team’s last game against the Denver Broncos after he suffered a concussion in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, Tillman is listed as out in Week 14 in a rematch with the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
This season, Tillman has taken on a bigger role for the Browns since they traded away wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. He has 29 catches for 339 yards and three scores this season, so the Browns will miss him on Sunday.
Even with Tillman out, I think there is an elite target in the prop market for the Browns in Week 14.
Best Cleveland Browns Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+145)
Maybe I’m buying too high on Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but he’s been on fire since Jameis Winston became the team’s starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
In his last five games, Jeudy has 33 catches on 49 targets for 614 yards and two scores. He’s also caught a two-point conversation.
In that five-game stretch, Jeudy has multiple 100-yard games, including a 235-yards game against his former team – the Denver Broncos – on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
Despite playing the Steelers in the snow earlier this season. Jeudy had six catches on six targets for 85 yards in that matchup. He’s been targeted at least six times in every game that Winston is under center, and the Steelers were exposed a bit through the air last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
I love taking the former first-round pick to continue his breakout season on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.