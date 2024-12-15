Is Cedric Tillman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Browns)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman has missed the team’s last two games due to a concussion, and even though he returned to practice this week and listed as out on the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This season, Tillman has taken on a bigger role for the Browns since they traded away wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. He has 29 catches for 339 yards and three scores this season, so the Browns will certainly miss him in the lineup against a 12-1 Chiefs squad.
Former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy has dominated over the last few weeks – showing he is Jameis Winston’s clear No. 1 option in the passing game with Tillman out.
However, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan thinks there is a tight end to back in that matchup in the prop market with David Njoku banged up ahead of Week 15.
Tillman could be worth a longshot play in some props – including his anytime touchdown scorer odds – but it’s hard to trust him after missing a few games.
Here’s MacMillan’s best prop for the Browns’ passing game in Week 15.
Jordan Akins Anytime Touchdown (+500) via DraftKings
This bet is an attempt to capitalize off an injury report that has the Browns No. 1 tight end, David Njoku, listed as questionable for their Week 15 game against the Chiefs. If he sits, Jordan Akins will take over as the No. 1 tight end against a Kansas City team that has been the worst at defending tight ends this season. They've allowed the most receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,015) to tight ends in 2024, which means Akins is a fantastic bet to find the end zone at 5-1 if Njoku can't go.
If you agree with me on this, bet this now before the injury news is official. If it's announced Njoku won't play, these odds will shorten in a hurry.
