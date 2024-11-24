Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Commanders)
Despite being listed on the injury report with back and foot injuries, Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play in Week 12 after not being listed on the team’s final injury report.
Lamb returned to practice on Friday, and he should be in line for a steady dose of targets against a beatable Washington Commanders secondary that won’t have Marshon Lattimore in Week 12.
Lamb has been up and down with Cooper Rush under center for the injured Dak Prescott, catching just six passes for 21 yards against Philadelphia before turning in an eight-catch, 93-yard game in Week 11 against Houston.
With Jake Ferguson out, Lamb should be in line for a heavy dose of targets (he has 22 over the last two games) against Washington.
Here’s how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 66.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
Taking Lamb to finish with six or more receptions is one of my favorite bets of the week.
Dallas has essentially been playing from behind the entire time Rush has been the quarterback, which means a ton of targets for Lamb. The star receiver has cleared this prop in both games with Rush and six of his last seven games overall.
Washington has given up 17 passing scores and 6.2 net yards per pass attempt this season, so this isn’t the toughest defense Dallas will face.
Trust Lamb to have a big role again in Week 12.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.