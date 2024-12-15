Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Panthers)
Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a good chunk of the 2024 season that has caused him to be limited in practices.
However, Lamb is off Dallas’ injury report and ready to go for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers — who have covered the spread in five games in a row and are favored in this matchup.
Lamb is fresh off of a big game on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, as he made six catches for 93 yards and a score.
On the season, the star wideout is up to 85 catches for 973 and five scores, and he should clear the 1,000-yard mark for the season in Week 15.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on Lamb in the prop market against a beatable Carolina defense.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 66.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +150
This is a great matchup for the Dallas passing game, as Carolina ranks 29th in the NFL in defensive EPA/Pass and 30th in opponent touchdown passes allowed.
Lamb hasn’t produced many massive yardage totals with Cooper Rush under center, but he’s still cleared 66.5 receiving yards in three of his last four games. The only game he didn’t over that stretch was on Thanksgiving when his shoulder injury forced him from the game with just two catches.
Lamb played just 67 percent of Dallas’ offensive snaps in that game, but he returned to his usual role in Week 14, playing 97 percent of the Cowboys’ snaps.
If CeeDee is able to avoid a setback, he should be in line for a big game in Week 15.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
