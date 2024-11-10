Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles despite a shoulder injury.
Lamb explained this week why it’s so important for him to play, even with Dallas’ season currently on life support.
It was reported on Saturday that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured hamstring, significantly damaging Dallas’ playoff hopes. The Cowboys are just 3-5 this season and are major underdogs against the Eagles in Week 10.
With Cooper Rush under center for Dallas for this game – and likely for the rest of the season – how should we proceed when it comes to betting on Lamb?
History tells us that the star wideout may not be a bad play in Week 10.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 65.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +165
In his career with Rush under center, Lamb has been heavily involved in the Dallas offense, catching 45 passes across seven games.
Lamb had eight catches for just 47 yards in Week 9, but I don’t mind taking the OVER on his receptions in this contest with Dallas likely playing from behind on Sunday.
Over his last three games, Lamb has 43 total targets, and I expect Dallas to look his way often with Rush trying to establish a rhythm.
Lamb has cleared 5.5 receptions in four of his last five games.
