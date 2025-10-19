Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is expected to play on Sunday in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders.
Lamb has not played since he injured his ankle in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, but he appears to be good to go without limitations in Week 7.
This is a major boost to a Dallas offense that has been one of the best in the NFL through the air in 2025. Lamb entered Week 3 with 16 catches for 222 yards in two games, but he was injured early one before even making a catch against Chicago.
Now, he gets to face a Washington defense that is 19th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Lamb on Sunday afternoon.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-105)
In his two full games this season, Lamb was targeted 13 and 11 times by
Dak Prescott, coming down with seven and nine receptions in those games.
He should be in a great spot to clear this line for a Dallas offense that ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Lamb has long been one of the best players to back in receptions props, as he led the league in catches (135) in the 2023 season.
I'll back him to have a big game in a rivalry matchup for Dallas.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.