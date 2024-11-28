Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been limited by back and foot injuries during practice in recent weeks, but it hasn’t kept him out of a game for Dallas.
It appears that will once again be the case in Week 13, as Lamb is not listed on Dallas’ final injury report for Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants. The star wideout previously said that he expects to play in the game.
After beating the Washington Commanders in Week 12, the Cowboys are favored at home in Week 13, but they’ve yet to win or cover the spread in a single game at AT&T Stadium this season.
Lamb, who has been targeted heavily by Cooper Rush, could be in line for a big game on Thursday against a Giants defense that ranks 24th in the NFL in EPA/Play this season.
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Thursday’s NFC East matchup.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Day vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 67.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +180
My favorite prop bet for the Cowboys’ star receiver is on his receptions for Week 13.
Over the last six weeks, Lamb has at least 10 targets in each game, reeling in seven or more passes in five of those matchups.
His usage has not gone down even with Cooper Rush under center, as he’s received 10, 12 and 12 targets the last three weeks, turning them into six, eight and 10-catch games.
While the yardage isn’t really high – Lamb’s highest receiving yards total with Rush is 93 and he has one game with just 21 yards – the targets are going to be there.
With Ferguson banged up and the Cowboys lacking proven options on the outside behind Lamb, I’ll back him against a Giants defense that he torched for seven receptions, 98 yards and a score earlier this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
