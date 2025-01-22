Celtics vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Boston Celtics are looking to build on a blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden on Wednesday night.
Boston is set as a sizable favorite in this game, and the Clippers’ injury report may be a big reason why.
Los Angeles has already ruled out Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac for this game, and rotation players like Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, and Nico Batum are all questionable.
While the Clippers have dominated at Intuit Dome this season – going 15-7 straight up – they’re facing an uphill battle in this matchup with the defending champs.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best players props and my predictions for Wednesday’s contest.
Celtics vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -11 (-110)
- Clippers +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -520
- Clippers: +390
Total
- 218 (Over -108/Under -112)
Celtics vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports SoCal
- Celtics record: 30-13
- Clippers record: 24-18
Celtics vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Al Horford – questionable
- Drew Peterson – out
- Anton Watson – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Nicolas Batum – questionable
- Kris Dunn – questionable
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- James Harden – questionable
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Ivica Zubac – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Celtics vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White UNDER 15.5 Points (-125)
Celtics guard Derrick White is in a bit of a scoring slump, failing to reach 16 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 9.6 points per game over that stretch.
What’s more concerning is White’s shots have dropped, as he’s attempted less than 10 shots in four of those seven games. Outside of a 20-shot game against Atlanta (in overtime), White has been an afterthought in the Boston offense. I’ll fade him against the No. 2 defense in the NBA.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Noman Powell UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-165)
Powell is having a great season shooting the ball from 3 (44.1 percent), but he’s failed to make more than three shots from deep in four straight games.
This is a tough matchup for the Clippers from beyond the arc, as Boston is giving up the fifth-fewest 3-pointers per game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Powell falls just short of this line on Wednesday.
Celtics vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Even with Los Angeles down a few key players on Wednesday, I think it can hang around in this matchup at home.
So far this season, the Clippers have been the best team in the NBA as a home favorite, and they’re 5-4 against the spread as home underdogs.
Meanwhile, the Celtics have struggled at times as a double-digit favorite, and they’ve fallen to 9-8-1 against the spread overall when favored on the road.
The Clippers have an elite defense this season – No. 2 in defensive rating – and even without Leonard, they have a bunch of defensive minded wings to throw at Boston’s star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Don’t be shocked if Los Angeles hangs around in this matchup.
Pick: Clippers +11 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.