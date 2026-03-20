Celtics vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 20

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have won three games in a row, and they now have a real shot at the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) sidelined for the Detroit Pistons.

On Friday, Boston is a road favorite against a tanking Memphis Grizzlies team that snapped a long losing streak at home against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. While the Grizzlies’ front office likely wasn’t too happy about the win, Memphis scored 125 points against a shaky Denver defense.

Things will get much tougher against Boston, which is fifth in the league in defensive rating, on Friday night.

The Grizzlies have several important players out of the lineup, including star guard Ja Morant (elbow). Meanwhile, Boston has lost just one game (5-1) when Jayson Tatum in the lineup since he returned from a ruptured Achilles.

Can the C’s come through with a cover on Friday night?

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference clash.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -14.5 (-115)

Grizzlies +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics: -1200

Grizzlies: +750

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedxForum

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Celtics record: 46-23

Grizzlies record: 24-44

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Max Shulga -- questionable

John Tonje -- out

Nikola Vucevic -- out

Amari Williams -- questionable

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama -- out

Ja Morant -- out

Jahmai Masack -- out

Scotty Pippen Jr. -- out

Zach Edey -- out

Brandon Clarke -- out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- out

GG Jackson -- doubtful

Taj Gibson -- doubtful

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Note: These prop selections were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaylen Brown OVER Assists

All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown picked up five assists in Wednesday’s win over Golden State, and he’s now recorded five or more dimes in nine of his last 10 games.

Overall, Brown is averaging 5.1 assists per game, but he’s upped that total to 6.7 per game over his last 10. Even with Jayson Tatum back in action, Brown has handled a major role in the Boston offense.

Memphis is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent assists per game, making this a pretty great matchup for Brown and the potent Boston offense.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Boston has thrived as a road favorite this season, going 14-7 against the spread, and I think it’s worth a bet on Friday against Memphis.

This is a prime sell-high spot with the Grizzlies, even though they won their last game against Denver. The Grizz are 22nd in the league in net rating over their last 15 games, winning just four of them outright.

On top of that, Memphis is 7-11 against the spread as a home underdog – one of the worst ATS marks in the league this season.

With so many key rotation players sidelined for the Grizzlies, I don’t see them keeping pace with a Boston team that has a legit shot at the No. 1 seed in the East.

The C’s have posted an average scoring margin of +11.2 as road favorites in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: Celtics -14.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.