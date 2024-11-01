Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Nov. 1 (Bet on Boston?)
The Boston Celtics have turned in some down performances as of late, losing to the Indiana Pacers in overtime and barely pulling out a win over the Detroit Pistons.
Boston is still the best team in the NBA until proven otherwise, but slow starts have plagued Joe Mazzulla’s club this season.
Can the C’s get back on track as major favorites on the road against the Charlotte Hornets?
The Hornets are 2-2 through four games, but they have failed to cover the spread on two occasions. With Brandon Miller (questionable) potentially returning tonight, Charlotte could keep things close at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s matchup.
Celtics vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -10.5 (-112)
- Hornets +10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -535
- Hornets: +400
Total
- 232 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports
- Celtics record: 4-1
- Hornets record: 2-2
Celtics vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Sam Hauser – probable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Al Horford – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Drew Peterson – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Brandon Miller – questionable
- DaQuan Jefferies – out
- Mark Williams – out
Celtics vs. Hornets Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: After a down game against the Bucks, Tatum responded in the overtime loss to Indiana, scoring 37 points while shooting 10-for-25 from the field. The C’s need Tatum to keep scoring at a high rate – especially with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford out.
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball: When LaMelo Ball plays, the Hornets can compete with just about anyone. The star guard is averaging 28.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from 3.
Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
Boston may not be starting as fast as it did last season, but it has found a way to get back in games – like the Indiana matchup – no matter the deficit.
Boston’s 3-point shooting is the great equalizer, and if Miller doesn’t play on Friday, the Hornets may lack the offensive firepower to hang with Boston in this matchup.
It’s possible that the loss to the Pacers motivates this C’s team to bounce back, and the Hornets have struggled at home (0-2 against the spread) so far this season.
Pick: Celtics -10.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
