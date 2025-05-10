Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Target Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum)
The New York Knicks have taken a shocking 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics, but they find themselves as underdogs in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.
While New York’s wins in Boston were impressive, the betting market still has the C’s set as favorites to win this series, making Game 3 a tough one to predict when it comes to a side.
Instead, I’m eyeing a few player props for this matchup, including picks for superstars Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson. Both players have struggled shooting the ball in this series, but they can impact the game in other ways in Game 3.
Here’s a full breakdown of the three props I like for Game 3.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Knicks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+100)
- Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
This postseason, Brunson has seven or more assists in seven of his eight games, averaging 7.6 assists per game.
When it comes to potential assists, Brunson has a solid floor, as he’s averaging 12.9 potential assists per game.
New York’s offense runs through its star guard, and the C’s have attempted to get the ball out of his hands to force others to beat them. Even though the Knicks shot poorly as a team in Game 2 (Brunson included), the star guard still had seven dimes.
He’s a steal at this price in Game 3.
Jayson Tatum OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+100)
So far this postseason, Tatum has 14 or more rebounds in four of his six games, including both games against the Knicks.
In fact, Tatum had 16 rebounds in Game 1 and 14 rebounds in Game 2, clearing this prop with ease after grabbing 10 boards early in the first half. He’s averaging 17.5 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
With Kristaps Porzingis battling an illness and Tatum playing a lot of defense on Karl-Anthony Towns, the C’s forward should lead the team on the glass in Game 3.
Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
This is strictly a volume play for Derrick White, who has taken 27 3-pointers over the first two games of this series, averaging four made 3s per game.
White is shooting just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in the postseason, but he’s taken 66 shots from deep in seven games. During the regular season, he was much more efficient, hitting 38.4 percent of his attempts.
If White attempts 10-plus 3-pointers for the third game in a row, he’s worth a look on Saturday.
