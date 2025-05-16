Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 6 (Predictions for Jaylen Brown, Mitchell Robinson)
A potentially series-deciding matchup takes place in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.
The New York Knicks are attempting to close out their matchup with the Boston Celtics after taking a 3-1 series lead, but losing Game 5. Meanwhile, Boston – which is without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) – is looking to force a Game 7 and become the 14th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit and go on to win the matchup.
The Knicks are slight favorites in this game, but this series has been extremely tough to predict when it comes to who is going to win. In fact, the underdog has won three of the five games in this series, and Boston won without its best player as a small favorite in Game 5.
So, I’m eyeing some plays in the prop market on Game 6, including picks for Jaylen Brown and Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson.
Here’s a full breakdown of these plays and their latest odds.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Knicks
- Mitchell Robinson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+110)
- Jaylen Brown UNDER 39.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Derrick White OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Mitchell Robinson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+110)
In this series, Robinson has been a difference maker for the Knicks, posting a plus/minus of plus-26 while averaging 5.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
After grabbing seven boards in Game 1, Robinson has eight or more rebounds in every other game, including a 13-board showing in Game 5. Robinson is one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA, and he has 17 offensive boards for the Knicks over his last three games.
So, I love him at plus money in this prop in Game 6. Robinson is averaging 12.1 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, but that number has jumped to 14.2 in this series.
I expect him to play a major role of the Knicks in Game 6.
Jaylen Brown UNDER 39.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Brown was terrific in Game 5, putting up 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, eight rebounds and 12 assists to pace the C’s.
It was far and away his best game this postseason, and it was the second time that he cleared 39.5 points, rebounds and assists.
While Brown will have a bigger role with Tatum out – especially as a playmaker – I’m not buying him to clear this line again in Game 6. Brown has been solid on the glass (7.2 boards per game in the playoffs), but he only has one game (Game 5 of this series) with more than five assists. Overall, he’s averaging just 3.7 assists per game in the playoffs.
That number will likely increase, but I don’t think it does to the tune of Brown combining for 20 rebounds and assists like he did in Game 5. That really swung this prop for him, and unless he has a 30-point game, I’m not sold on him clearing this line on the road.
Derrick White OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Derrick White could be in line for yet another big scoring game after exploding in Game 5:
All series long, White has been called upon to take a ton of shots – and a ton of 3-pointers – for Boston, and that only rose with Tatum out of the lineup in Game 5.
White finished Game 5 with 34 points – a series-high – and knocked down 7-of-13 shots from beyond the arc.
The Celtics guard has now scored 57 points over his last two games, and he has three games in this series where he has made five or more shots from beyond the arc. White has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in four of his five games, raising his ceiling in this market in a big way.
I expect the Celtics to lean heavily on White and Jaylen Brown once again in Game 6.
