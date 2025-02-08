Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 8
The Celtics and Knicks meet in a potential postseason preview on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
The defending champions will look to put some separation between themselves and the upstart Knicks in the Atlantic Division race on Saturday with a win against New York. Boston is on the heels of a home loss against the Mavericks and will be short-handed in this one as it is set to play without Jrue Holiday.
The Knicks have questions of their own with the team looking to fill the void of injured OG Anunoby. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s our betting preview.
Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics: -3.5 (-110)
- Knicks: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -164
- Knicks: +138
Total: 232 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Celtics vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Celtics Record: 36-16
- Knicks Record: 34-17
Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jrue Holiday - shoulder - OUT
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart - knee - probable
- Karly-Anthony Towns - knee - probable
- OG Anunoby - foot - doubtful
- Pacome Dadiet - toe - OUT
Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 Points (-106)
With the loss of Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa slides into the starting lineup, which should open up more opportunities for Tatum.
Tatum is off two straight quiet games in which he scored 39 combined points, but overall this remains an elite season for the wing, averaging nearly 27 points on the season on a healthy 20 field goal attempts per game.
The Knicks defense allows about two points more per 100 possessions and with a high total comes even more shot attempts for the likes of Tatum.
In two full games without Anunoby, the Knicks have allowed at least 121 points to the Raptors and Rockets. I like the Celtics to get their points and for Tatum to light it up.
New York Knicks
Mikal Bridges UNDER 17.5 Points (-122)
This is just under Bridges’ season average of 18 points per game, but even without Holiday, I believe that the Celtics have the wing defenders to keep him in line with the likes of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on him.
Bridges shot volume has been fairly steady all season long, right around 15 per game, but the Celtics ability to shut down the three-point line for opponents, namely the corner three, makes the Knicks wing in line for a lower than expected shot diet given that’s his most dangerous spot on the floor.
Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
While the loss of Holiday hurts on the surface and potentially more in the postseason, the Celtics offense may be unleashed on Saturday without him.
Boston scores about eight more points per 100 possessions without Holiday on the floor this season while the defense slips about three points.
The Celtics offense has been plagued by poor three-point shooting at times this season, but some of that can be due to the drop-off from Holiday, who has gone from shooting nearly 43% from distance last year to 34% this season.
I expect more Payton Pritchard in this game, who may be able to offset his defensive drop-off against a Knicks team that is also down some key defenders like Anunoby, and for the Celtics to force the issue from the perimeter as the group attacks the Knicks defense that is league average over the balance of the year, but 20th since the start of 2025.
My favorite bet in this one is Celtics team total over.
PICK: Celtics Team Total OVER 117.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.