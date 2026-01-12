Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 12
The Boston Celtics have been the best surprise in the NBA this season, bypassing a “gap year” with Jayson Tatum out to post one of the best records in the Eastern Conference.
On Monday, Boston is a road favorite against the Indiana Pacers, who have just eight wins this season. The Pacers have won back-to-back games, but they’ve lost by eight and 18 to Boston so far this season.
Unfortunately for Boston, Jaylen Brown (doubtful) appears to be in line to miss this game, leading to the C’s being favored by just 5.5 points in this matchup.
Indy is coming off a 24-point win at home against the Miami Heat on Saturday, but can it hang around with the top point differential team in the East?
The C’s are looking to bounce back from a home loss to the San Antonio Spurs, as Victor Wembanyama made some clutch buckets down the stretch to hand Boston its 14th loss of the season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on Monday night.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -5.5 (-115)
- Pacers +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -230
- Pacers: +190
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Celtics record: 24-14
- Pacers record: 8-31
Celtics vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – doubtful
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Josh Minott – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Kam Jones – questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Taelon Peter – questionable
- Ethan Thompson – questionable
- Obi Toppin – out
Celtics vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Neemias Queta 9+ Rebounds (-161)
Neemias Queta has been a beast on the glass for Boston this season, averaging 8.3 rebounds on 16.5 rebound chances per game, and he's grabbed nine or more boards in four of his last five games.
While Queta failed to hit this number in his first two meetings with Indiana, the Pacers are still one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. They rank 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 27th in opponent rebounds per game.
Queta has 13, six, 20, 13 and nine boards in his last five, and I wouldn't be shocked if he makes a push for a double-double in this matchup.
Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
With Brown doubtful for this game, I think there is a path for Indiana to at least cover as a home underdog.
The C’s are second in the NBA in net rating this season, but they are going to need Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and others to play above their pay grade on offense to win this game decisively. Brown had 30-plus points in each of the first two meetings between these teams.
Indy, despite a terrible overall record, has actually been decent at home, going 10-7 against the spread as a home dog with an average scoring margin of -5.5 points in those games.
The Pacers are also coming off back-to-back impressive wins, and they may be a bit of a live dog if Nembhard (questionable) is able to play in this game.
I’ll take the points with the Pacers with Boston down its best player on Monday.
Pick: Pacers +5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.