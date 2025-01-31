Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 31
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have a better road record (17-6) than home record (16-9) heading into Friday’s road date with the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson.
New Orleans has lost four games in a row, keeping it in the No. 14 spot in the Western Conference. With this season all but over the Pelicans, oddsmakers have set them as a massive underdog at home against Boston.
The C’s have not looked great since around Christmas Day, and they’ve seen their gap on the No. 2 seed dwindle to just one game over the New York Knicks. With New York off tonight, the C’s could pick up half a game with a win over the Pelicans.
New Orleans is just 8-8-1 against the spread as a home underdog, but can it cover this double-digit spread at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Friday night.
Celtics vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -11 (-110)
- Pelicans +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -550
- Pelicans: +410
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Celtics vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Celtics record: 33-15
- Pelicans record: 12-36
Celtics vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Anton Watson – out
- Al Horford – probable
- Baylor Scheierman – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Daniel Theis – doubtful
- Jordan Hawkins – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – probable
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
Celtics vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jrue Holiday OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-135)
This is a great matchup for Boston on the glass, as the Pelicans rank just 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Jrue Holiday is my favorite target in a rebounding prop (set at 3.5) as he’s averaging nearly a full rebound more than his projection (4.4 per game).
In addition to that, Holiday has at least four boards in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 4.9 boards per game over that stretch. This is a terrific number to nab Jrue at on Friday.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Trey Murphy III is a great bet in the prop market:
New Orleans Pelicans win Trey Murphy III is having a great 2024-25 season – despite his team’s struggles – averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Murphy has really stuffed the stat sheet as of late, putting up at least nine rebounds and assists in 11 straight matchups – averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game over that stretch.
He should have a big role at home against Boston on Friday, especially since Brandon Ingram remains out of the lineup and Jordan Hawkins is questionable. Murphy has only gone under this prop one time since Jan. 1.
Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
In addition to the Murphy pick, I also shared why Boston is worth a bet to cover the spread in this matchup – despite struggling recently as a double-digit favorite:
The Boston Celtics are 10-10-1 against the spread as a road favorite this season, but they’ve won those games at an extremely high rate, going 17-4 overall.
Now, Boston faces a New Orleans Pelicans team that is in the bottom five in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating. Not only that, but the Pelicans enter this game on a four-game losing streak.
New Orleans is 8-8-1 against the spread as a home underdog, but with Brandon Ingram still out, I am not sold on the Pelicans keeping pace with Boston. The C’s – despite a down stretch this month – still rank seventh in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Boston has also won three of its last four on the road in impressive fashion against the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.
Don’t be shocked if Boston runs away with this matchup on Friday night.
Pick: Celtics -11 (-110)
