Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Boston Celtics are coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, and they've been on fire overall over their last 10 matchups.
On Wednesday, Boston is playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons, who have been the surprise team in the Eastern Conference this season.
Detroit currently has a stranglehold on the No. 6 seed in the East, and guard Cade Cunningham is the odds-on favorite to win the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.
The Pistons also are on a winning streak, beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night for their seventh consecutive win.
Can they take down the defending champs tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Celtics vs. Pistons.
Celtics vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -4 (-110)
- Pistons +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -180
- Pistons: +150
Total
- 226 (Over -108/Under -112)
Celtics vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 42-16
- Pistons record: 32-26
Celtics vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Simone Fontecchio – questionable
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
Celtics vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-125)
The Pistons are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA – they rank No. 3 in the league in opponent rebounds per game – but this line is a little low for Jayson Tatum on Wednesday.
Tatum is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game this season, picking up at least eight boards in four of his last five matchups. This could be a fast-paced game, as the Pistons are third in the NBA in pace over their last 10 games.
I’ll gladly back Tatum with this prop set well below his season average tonight.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-120)
This season, Cade Cunningham is averaging 9.5 assists per game on 15.4 potential assists per night. Now, he’s set at just 8.5 dimes on Wednesday night against a Boston team that he’s fared well against in the 2024-25 season.
Cunningham had 10, 14 and eight assists in his first three matchups against Boston, and we know that he’ll have a ton of usage entering this contest. Cade has at least nine dimes in six of his last 10 games, averaging 9.9 assists per game over that stretch.
Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Boston has wins by six, 10 and 24 points against the Pistons, and it should have more of its rotation in action than it did on Tuesday.
Boston sat Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Jrue Holiday on Monday, setting them all up in a good spot to play on the second night of a back-to-back.
Detroit has been impressive as a home underdog (9-6-1 against the spread), but it is facing a Boston team that has won six straight games by 10 or more points.
As good as the Pistons have been over their own winning streak, I think they come back to earth against the defending champions. Boston’s 3-point shooting (first in the league in 3s made per game), may make it tough for Detroit (17th in that category) to catch up on the offensive end.
Pick: Celtics -4 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.