Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
For the third time this season, the Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference battle, although this is the first time this season these teams will play in Toronto.
The first two meetings between these teams could not have gone any differently. The first matchup in Boston went to overtime with the C’s eking out a 3-point win. Then, on New Year’s Eve, Boston blew out a shorthanded Toronto squad by 54 points in one of the most lopsided games in recent NBA history.
So, it makes sense that oddsmakers have set Boston as a double-digit favorite in this game, especially since the defending champs have not listed any of their main rotation players on the injury report tonight.
For the Raptors, guard Immanuel Quickley is back on the shelf, as he’s been ruled out with a groin injury. Quickley has played in just a handful of games this season, which has limited just how effective Toronto can be.
While the Raptors are the worst team in the NBA on the road (1-18 straight up), they have been serviceable at home (8-13). Does that give them some value heading into this Atlantic Division clash?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -14 (-108)
- Raptors +14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -900
- Raptors: +600
Total
- 230 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, TSN
- Celtics record: 28-11
- Raptors record: 9-31
Celtics vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Anton Watson – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Eugene Omoruyi – out
Celtics vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
Celtics guard Derrick White is slumping, scoring 11 or fewer points in each of his last three games while shooting 4-for-13, 1-for-8 and 1-for-6 from the field.
However, this could be a bounce-back spot for him against a Toronto team that is just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating. White is still averaging 16.4 points per game, and he put up 16 on 6-of-8 shooting (in just 27 minutes) in his last meeting with the Raptors.
Overall this season, White has 13 or more points in 28 of his 37 games. I’ll take the OVER on this discounted number with White due to break out of his shooting slump.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jakob Poeltl OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
This is a great matchup for Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl, as he’s already grabbed 12 and 13 rebounds in his two games against Boston this season.
Overall, Poeltl is averaging 10.6 rebounds on 18.5 rebound chances per game, and Boston ranks just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. Poeltl has picked up double-digit boards in three of his last four contests, and I expect him to build on that if the Raptors can keep this game close.
In games that Poeltl plays at least 30-39 minutes this season, he’s averaging 11.0 rebounds per game.
Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
To the Raptors’ credit, they have been a great team to bet on at home, and I don’t see tonight being much different.
Toronto is 12-5-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season (only the Memphis Grizzlies – 2-0 – have covered the spread at a higher rate as a home dog) heading into this matchup, and it already played Boston tight once on the road.
While the 54-point blowout loss is concerning, I can’t base everything off of that one matchup. Boston overall has done well as a road favorite (8-7-1 against the spread), but it is just 4-10 against the spread when favored by 12 points or more this season.
In addition to that, the Raptors’ net rating is significantly better at home (-4.9) than it is on the road (-10.7).
I’ll take the points in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Raptors +14 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.