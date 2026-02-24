Celtics vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics keep on winning, as they dominated the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night to remain in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston has won three games in a row and will have a chance to gain a game on either New York or Cleveland (they face each other on Tuesday) when it takes on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Suns are the No. 7 seed in the West, but they scored just 77 points on Sunday in a 15-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks missed that game for Phoenix, and Brooks is set to miss four to six weeks with a broken left hand.

Meanwhile, Booker is listed as out on the team’s injury report due to a hip strain.

As a result, oddsmakers have set Boston as a road favorite in this game, as the C’s have posted an impressive 19-10 mark away from TD Garden this season. With Jayson Tatum’s return potentially on the horizon, Boston has a real chance to be a title contender in the 2025-26 campaign.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop target and a prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.

Celtics vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -6.5 (-115)

Suns +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics: -250

Suns: +205

Total

206.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Arizona’s Family Sports

Celtics record: 37-19

Suns record: 33-25

Celtics vs. Suns Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown – questionable

Jayson Tatum – out

Max Shulga – out

Amari Williams – doubtful

Suns Injury Report

Dillon Brooks – out

Devin Booker – out

Cole Anthony – out

Jordan Goodwin – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Grayson Allen – questionable

Celtics vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Payton Pritchard OVER 18.5 Points (-114)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Payton Pritchard should continue his hot streak on Tuesday:

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for this game on the front end of a back-to-back, so I’m going to get ahead of a prop for one of the C’s top scorers.

This season, Payton Pritchard has thrived when Brown is out of the lineup, averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in five games. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has at least 20 points in every game that Brown has missed, and with Anfernee Simons now in Chicago, Pritchard’s role has become even bigger for Boston.

He’s moved back to the bench in recent weeks, averaging 23.6 points on 16.3 shots per game since the trade deadline. Pritchard is shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from 3 over this seven-game stretch.

Even if Brown plays, Pritchard could clear this number, as he’s scored 19 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and 22 games overall this season.

Celtics vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Suns are coming off a dreadful offensive game on Sunday, scoring 77 points in a loss to Portland.

Now, they take on a Boston team that is dead last in the NBA in pace, seventh in defensive rating and has hit the UNDER more than any team in the league.

So, bettors should expect another low-scoring affair, especially with Brooks and Booker sidelined. Jalen Green is expected to play in this game, but the Suns’ options offensively are severely limited on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Boston is allowing just 108.0 points per game this season – the second-best mark in the NBA. I’m expecting a low-scoring game overall, and the Suns have fallen short of 100 points in five of the games Booker has missed this season, averaging just 104.8 points per game.

Pick: Suns Team Total UNDER 99.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

