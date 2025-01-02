Celtics vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 2
Two conference finals teams from the 2023-24 season face off in Minnesota on Thursday night, as the Boston Celtics hit the road to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
These teams played back on Nov. 24 with Boston pulling out a two-point win at home, and oddsmakers have favored the C’s on the road in this matchup.
Minnesota has a top-10 defensive rating this season, but it has taken a step back record wise compared to the 2023-24 campaign.
The Wolves are just two games over .500 entering this contest while Boston is looking to hold on to the No. 2 seed in the East. Jayson Tatum and company blew out the Toronto Raptors by 54 on New Year’s Eve, but they haven’t been playing their best basketball, losing three of their last five games.
Who has the edge in this interconference battle?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on Thursday.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -4 (-108)
- Timberwolves +4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -170
- Timberwolves: +142
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Celtics record: 24-9
- Timberwolves record: 17-15
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- JD Davison – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jaylen Clark – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Rob Dillingham – out
- Luka Garza – out
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Derrick White has shot the ball well for Boston this season (39.2 percent from 3), but he has a tough matchup against a Wolves defense that allows the third-fewest 3-pointers per game this season.
White does have four or more 3-pointers in 14 games this season, but only three of those games have come since Dec. 1. Over that 13-game stretch, White is averaging 3.1 made 3s per game, but he’s seen his percentage dip to 35.1 percent.
Don’t be shocked if he hits three shots from deep and fails to clear this prop on Thursday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+110)
So far this season, Gobert is averaging 10.6 rebounds on 18.8 rebound chances per game, and he had a 20-rebound game against Boston in their first meeting.
I expect another big game on the glass, especially if Porzingis (questionable) ends up sitting out. The C’s are just 19th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season, and they lack a dominant inside presence to get Gobert in foul trouble.
I think the four-time Defensive Player of the Year is a solid value at +110 to grab 11 or more boards tonight.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
This is the first time all season that the Wolves are underdogs at home, but they’ve been awful against the spread at Target Center, going 4-11 in the 2024-25 season.
Boston has not played its best basketball around the holidays, but it got back on track on New Year’s Eve with the blowout win over Toronto. Will Boston bring some momentum into this matchup?
I think it will, especially if Kristaps Porzingis (questionable) returns to the lineup. The C’s are only 6-7 against the spread as road favorites in the 2024-25 season, but they’ve posted an average scoring margin of over 12 points per game in those contests.
Minnesota actually takes and makes enough 3-pointers (No. 4 in 3s made per game) to hang with Boston’s attack, but overall the Wolves are just No. 22 in offensive rating. Boston, on the other hand, is No. 3.
Ultimately, I think that’s the difference in this game since both of these teams are in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating entering Thursday’s contest.
Pick: Celtics -4 (-108)
