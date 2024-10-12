Chargers vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Javonte Williams is Due)
The race for second in the AFC West heats up on Sunday as the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers with a chance to extend their winning streak to four games.
Denver is a home underdog in this matchup despite winning three in a row, but the Chargers are coming off a bye and should be a little healthier than they were in their previous two games.
Los Angeles dropped both of those contests with Justin Herbert, Joe Alt and others banged up, so it’ll look to get back on track against a tough Denver defense that has allowed the fifth fewest points in the NFL this season.
Luckily for Los Angeles, it has allowed the fewest points (albeit in just four games) in the NFL this season, leading to this game having a super low total in the latest odds.
That throws a bit of a wrench in our plans when it comes to the anytime touchdown scorer market, but there are still two players that I think are worth targeting to find the end zone on Sunday afternoon.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+195)
- Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+285)
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+195)
Broncos running back Javonte Williams hasn’t scored a touchdown this season, but he’s extremely due.
Last week, Williams had by far his best game of the season, carrying the ball 13 times for 61 yards while catching five of his six targets for 50 yards. He’s still going to split time with Jaleel McLaughlin in this backfield, but with Tyler Badie now on injured reserve, Williams should handle a lot of the early-down duties for Denver.
Williams played 63 percent of the Broncos’ snaps in Week 5 – his second highest percentage this season – and he paid it off with 111 yards on 18 touches. In fact, Williams has at least nine touches in every game, including three games with 16 or more.
The Chargers are only giving up 3.9 yards per carry on the season, but the Broncos offense hasn’t exactly thrived through the air every week. I’d rather take a shot on Williams since we know his workload is pretty set in stone entering Week 6.
Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+285)
Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey is sitting at nearly 3/1 odds to find the end zone against a Denver secondary that ranks No. 2 in the league in net yards per pass attempt allowed, but I still like his chances of finding the end zone in this game.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Patrick Surtain II – Denver’s premier corner and arguably the best corner in the game – spend a lot of time on the outside against Quentin Johnston, which could open up McConkey underneath after he caught five passes for 67 yards and a score in his last game.
The rookie has found the end zone twice already this season, and he’s seen his snap count rise in recent weeks, playing 72 percent of the Chargers’ snaps in Week 3 and 77 percent in Week 5.
McConkey has at least four targets in every game and six or more in three of his four contests. He’s worth a play after a strong Week 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.