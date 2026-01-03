Chargers vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Denver Broncos have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers also have a chance to improve their seeding in the NFL Playoffs, but head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided that rest is more important; therefore, he's opting to rest a handful of his starters, including their star quarterback, Justin Herbert.
The decision has resulted in the Broncos being set as double-digit favorites, but they still need to make sure to take care of business to lock up the conference's top spot. Let's take a look at a few of my favorite prop bets for this AFC West showdown.
Chargers vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+104)
- Trey Lance UNDER 167.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+390)
Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+104)
Bo Nix has a chance to lead the Broncos to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and he can do that against a Chargers team that's resting a handful of starters. Nix has already thrown for 25 touchdowns this season and is in a great spot to throw at least two against the Chargers. He has thrown for a combined six touchdowns over his last three games.
Trey Lance UNDER 167.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Trey Lance is making his first start since last year's Week 18 game for the Cowboys, where he threw for 244 yards against the Commanders. Unfortunately for him, he has a much tougher test ahead of him this week when he hits the road to take on one of the best secondaries in the NFL that is playing its full starting lineup in an attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed. This is about as tough a situation as any quarterback to be in, so I think the Chargers are going to lean on the run game and hope that's enough to keep this game close.
Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+390)
Courtland Sutton only has one more touchdown than Troy Franklin this season, seven compared to six, yet Franklin has much longer odds to find the end zone in this game. If we're going to bet on Bo Nix to throw for 2+ touchdowns, Franklin to be on the receiving end of at least one of them at almost 4-1 odds seems like a great bet to place.
