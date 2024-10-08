Chargers vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos have all of a sudden won three straight games and now sit at 3-2 on the season, one of only six teams in the AFC to have a winning record through the first five weeks.
They'll face an AFC West opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, who are fresh off a BYE and currently sit at 4-4.
Can the Broncos keep their momentum going and capture a fourth win on the season? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Chargers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chargers -3 (-110)
- Broncos +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -158
- Broncos +134
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-115)
- UNDER 35.5 (-105)
Chargers vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers record: 2-2
- Broncos record: 3-2
Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Chargers' last six games
- Broncos are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Chargers
- Broncos are 14-6 straight up in their last 20 games vs. Chargers
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Chargers' last nine road games
- Broncos are 4-1 ATS this season
Chargers vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Ja'Sir Taylor, CB - Questionable
- Rashawn Slater, OT - Questionable
- Deane Leonard, CB - Questionable
- Junior Colson, LB - Questionable
- Joey Bosa, LB - Questionable
- Joe Alt, OT - Questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Alex Palczewski, OT - Questionable
Chargers vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
J.K Dobbins: Despite having Justin Herbert at quarterback, the Chargers' pass attack isn't quite there yet. They have little talent at receiver and an offensive line that has struggled to protect Herbert. That's why their run game, including Dobbins', is such a big key to their success. He's averaging 6.1 yards per carry this season.
Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton: The Broncos' No 1 receiver may only have 17 receptions on the season, but he has seen 41 targets, twice more than any other pass-catcher on the roster. It's only of time before the receptions and yards start to come in bunches.
Chargers vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
The Broncos are my favorite upset pick of the week. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
We've only seen the Chargers in four games but I have some concerns about this team. They're allowing the third-highest pressure rate in the NFL with Herbert being pressured on 26.0% of dropbacks. Joe Alt will likely be back for them but Rashawn Slater is still questionable. Now they have to take on a Broncos defense that is not only dominant in the secondary, but they have the seventh highest pressure rate at 25.1%. They're also third in sack percentage, taking down the opposing quarterback on 10.8% of their dropbacks.
While people are pointing to the Broncos' offense as incompetent, it's worth noting these two offenses are 25th and 26th in EPA/Play. The Los Angeles offense isn't that much better than Denver's.
I've bet on the Broncos almost every week this season and I'm going to continue to lean on their defense and Bo Nix, who has looked better the past few weeks.
Pick: Broncos +134
