Chargers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (How to Bet Jameis Winston and Justin Herbert Passing Yard Props)
The Browns are trying to revive its season with Jameis Winston stepping into the starting quarterback role.
However, the Browns will face a stingy Chargers defense, who is trying to make a postseason push with a revamped offense that has yielded strong results of late. Find out how to bet on both quarterbacks with a pair of player props below!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Browns in Week 9
- Jameis Winston UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards
- Justin Herbert OVER 227.5 Passing Yards
Jameis Winston UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards
Winston was electric in his first start of the season against the Ravens, but that’s a bit misleading given that the Ravens defense has been far below expectation this season. Meanwhile, the Chargers look far better this season defending the pass which makes me believe that the Browns QB may be in for harsh regression in this one.
The Chargers are second in EPA/Dropback this season while the Ravens are 28th in the same metric.
With the step up in class, I’m banking on a more run-heavy gameplan from Cleveland as the team tries to limit possible turnover-worthy plays from Winston.
Justin Herbert OVER 227.5 Passing Yards
The Browns' aggressive defense under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been vulnerable against the pass, ranking 20th in EPA/Dropback, which may lead to another strong effort from the Chargers' budding passing game.
Herbert has been great this season under Greg Roman’s playcalling. Despite being known for his run-first tendencies as a play caller, the Chargers passing game has been producing. Herbert has gone over this total in three straight games, and against a Browns team that plays a ton of man coverage, this can be another ho-hum effort from Herbert.
