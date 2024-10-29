Chargers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Chargers' rebuild has started off in the right direction, sitting at 4-3 through the first eight weeks of the NFL season which is good enough for the final wild card spot in the AFC. They'll look to build on that when they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 9 action.
The Browns' season looked all but over, but Jameis Winston gave them some life when he led them to a big upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens in his first start of the season. Can he keep the magic going and post a second straight win on Sunday?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Chargers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -2 (-110)
- Browns +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -130
- Browns +110
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Chargers vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch: CBS
- Chargers Record: 4-3
- Browns Record: 2-6
Chargers vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Chargers' last nine games
- Browns are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. Chargers
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Chargers' last 11 road games
- Browns are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Browns' last seven games
- Browns are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games vs. AFC West opponents
Chargers vs. Browns Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Quentin Johnston, WR - Questionable
- Hayden Hurst, TE - Questionable
- Derius Davis, WR - Questionable
- Kristian Fulton, CB - Questionable
- DJ Chark Jr., WR - IR-R
Browns Injury Report
- Tony Brown II, CB - IR
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Questionable
- Ronnie Hickman, S - Questionable
- Jordan Hicks, LB - Questionable
- Jerome Ford, RB - Questionable
Chargers vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert: The Chargers' star quarterback got off to a slow start to the season but has been fantastic in recent weeks. He now sports a quarterback rating of 98.2. One of the most impressive factors with his season has been the fact he's thrown just one interception on the year. The Chargers' +0.9 average turnover margin has played a big role in their winning record.
Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston: Can Jameis Winston do what Joe Flacco did for the Browns last season? He had a great first start, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns last week, but that was against a bad Ravens secondary. He'll have a much tougher opponent in the Chargers defense on Sunday.
Chargers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm looking to bet on the total in this game instead of picking a side:
The Browns are clearly a different team with Jameis Winston at quarterback. The Browns were able to upset the Ravens in his first start while averaging 6.1 yards per play, the 10th-best mark across the NFL last week. I envision them being able to do some damage against a Chargers defense that has been largely overperforming this season. Their defense has benefitted from playing the worst defenses in the NFL to start the year, including the Raiders, Panthers, Steelers, Broncos, and Saints without Carr.
Meanwhile, the Chargers offense has started to find its rhythm and Ladd McConkey had his breakout game against the Saints last week.
Despite the Chargers being a strong UNDER bet all season, I think we'll see some regression in that area on Sunday. I love the OVER at 42.5.
Pick: OVER 42.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!