Chargers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers for the second of two Monday Night Football contests in Week 7.
The Chargers have held opponents to a league-best 13.2 average points per game, allowing only 1.4 touchdowns per game.
The Cardinals have struggled defensively allowing 27.2 points and 3.2 touchdowns per game.
Offensively, the Cardinals have been better, scoring 22.2 points per game as opposed to 18.2 for the Chargers.
Kyler Murray could be without Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Justin Herbert could be without much of his starting offensive line.
Who comes out on top? Let’s break it down.
Chargers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers -2.5
- Cardinals +2.5
Moneyline
- Chargers -142
- Cardinals +120
Total
- 49 (Over -110/under -110)
Chargers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 21st
- Game Time: 9:00 EST
- Venue: Raymond State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch: ESPN+
- Chargers Record: 3-2
- Cardinals Record: 2-4
Chargers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- These teams have met just once since 2018. The Chargers won, the Cardinals covered.
- The Chargers are 2-1 as the away team this season
- Cardinals are 1-2 at home
- Arizona is 0-4 in non-division games
- Three Cardinals and three Chargers games have gone over this season
Chargers vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- LB Joey Bosa - questionable
- T Joe Alt- questionable
- T Rashawn Slater - questionable
- WR Quentin Johnston - questionable
- TE Hayden Hurst- questionable
- RB Gus Edwards - out
- DB Ja'Sir Taylor- questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.-questionable
- OL Evan Brown-questionable
- LB Kyzir White - questionable
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting- questionable
Chargers vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Chargers RB JK Dobbins
Dobbins saw a season and career-high 25 carries in Week 6 vs. the Broncos. Logging 96 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins is averaging 5.41 yards per carry this season which ranks seventh among runners with 50+ carries. The Raiders allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season for an average of 126 per game. Expect the Chargers to continue with their run-first approach and lean on Dobbins with Gus Edwards on the IR. Rookie Kimani Vidal should also get a few opportunities, but Dobbins will be the workhorse.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride
With possibly no Marvin Harrison, Jr. expect Trey McBride to continue to soak up the targets for Arizona. McBride owns a team-high 26% target share, and though the Chargers have been tough, allowing just 192 passing yards per game, they have allowed the second-most catches per game to tight ends- more than six per contest.
Chargers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
The Chargers defense has been tough this season, allowing only 97 rushing yards and 192 passing yards per game. The Cardinals have not, allowing 220 passing yards and 153 rushing yards per game.
Kyler Murray will likely be missing his WR1, and he’ll have a tough time passing the ball even vs. a beat up Chargers defense.
Los Angeles should be able to successfully run the ball vs. the Cardinals and that should also open up the passing game for Herbert. Arizona has allowed ten passing touchdowns this season and the second-most passing yards per attempt (8.13).
Pick: Chargers -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
