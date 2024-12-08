Chargers vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 14
Sunday’s Week 14 coverage caps on Sunday night Football with the Chiefs taking on the Chargers.
Kansas City will look to clinch the AFC West with a win and also welcome back key cog to its high powered offense with the return of Isiah Pacheco. With Pacheco back, will Kareem Hunt still factor in?
Let’s break down our favorite touchdown scorer props for this Sunday Night Football showdown between AFC West rivals.
Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs
- Kareem Hunt (+210)
- Gus Edwards (+185)
- Will Dissly (+360)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kareem Hunt
While Pacheco is expected to return from a leg injury, it’s unclear what his role will be in Week 14.
Enter Hunt, who has been the team’s lead back in his place and a reliable red zone threat, scoring five touchdowns since rejoining the roster.
Regularly priced near even money, Pacheco now takes away a ton of his equity with his return, but for the time being this can be a time share between the two as the Chiefs look to ease the premier back into a more featured role.
Gus Edwards
Edwards is projected to be the top running back in the Chargers backfield with JK Dobbins out, so I’ll jump on the plus money price tag on the ‘Bus.’
It’s worth noting that Ladd McConkey is questionable for this one, which can lead to a more run focused effort from the Chargers who try to shorten the game as underdogs in Kansas City on Sunday night.
Will Dissly
My long shot pick will revolve around Dissly, who may only have one touchdown catch on the season (ironically the first of the game against the Bengals).
Dissly is the primary tight end, playing north of 60% in six fo eight games since the team’s early BYE week and will draw a good matchup against a Chiefs defense that has been vulnerable against TE’s, allowing 80 catches on 104 targets both the highest in the NFL.
With a gap in coverage here, I’ll take a flier on Dissly to sneak into the end zone as Justin Herbert may look to more ancillary options in the passing game with an injury to McConkey limiting his effectiveness and possibly keeping him out of the game entirely.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.