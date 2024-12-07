Chargers vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 14 (Bet This Travis Kelce Prop)
The Chiefs will look to clinch the AFC West on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
While the Chargers have been much improved this season, what should we expect from the likes of Justin Herbert and a suddenly banged up passing game with budding star rookie Ladd McConkey questionable? Herbert is the center of our player props article as well as Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.
Find out how to bet the player prop market for SNF below!
Best Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Chiefs
- Gus Edwards OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards
- Travis Kelce OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards
- Justin Herbert UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards
Gus Edwards OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards
With JK Dobbins out, Edwards has taken back the RB1 role for the Chargers, but the production hasn’t been there just yet.
Edwards led the Chargers in carries last week, a meager six carries as the Chargers failed to maintain possession for much of the game, but did rack up 32 yards. In a game where Los Angeles may struggle in the passing game with injuries, I expect Edwards sees more volume as the team tries to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field.
Overall, this number is way too low for a No. 1 running back on many teams and I’ll trust the rush-minded Chargers to feed Edwards enough touches to get over this on volume alone.
Travis Kelce OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards
Kelce hauled in seven catches for 89 yards against the highly touted Chargers defense, and this is a Chiefs offense that is rounding into postseason form, so I’m happy to jump on the depressed line for the tight end.
This number is incredibly down relative to recent production for Kelce, who has cleared 60 yards in five of the last six games and has double digit targets in four of them. Overall, the volume remains there for Kelce as well as success already this season.
Of course, adjustments can be made by the Chargers defense, but I’m going to side with the most effective pass and catch duo in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and Kelce and for him to clear this number yet again.
Justin Herbert UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards
While the Chiefs pass defense has been trending downwards, I can’t look past the state of the Chargers passing game and be concern about its ability to move the ball at an efficient clip.
For starters, Herbert and the team have struggled to move the ball through the air for three of the last four games, only taking the top off the Bengals shaky secondary to get over this mark in that set. Further, LA’s top receiver Ladd McConkey is questionable for this one with an injury.
Herbert was pedestrian in the first meeting against the Chiefs, completing 16-of-27 passes for 179 yards in the first meeting, and I believe given the injuries in the pass catching group that we can go under an inflated mark.
