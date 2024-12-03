Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
A big game in the AFC West is set to take place in the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs squeaked by the Chargers in Week 4, beating them 17-10, but things are different this time around. The Chiefs have looked bad at times, barely beating far inferior teams, while the Chargers have only got better as the season has gone on.
Will the Week 14 rematch tell a different story? Let's dive into it.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers +4 (-110)
- Chiefs -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers +164
- Chiefs -198
Total
- OVER 43 (-110)
- UNDER 43 (-110)
Chargers vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:20 pm et
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Chargers Record: 8-4
- Chiefs Record: 11-1
Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Chargers' last 14 games
- Chargers have lost six straight games to the Chiefs
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Chargers' last seven road games
- Chiefs are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- Chiefs have won nine straight home games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Chiefs' last six games against AFC West opponents
Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Denzek Perryman, LB - Questionable
- Cam Hart, CB - Questionable
- Ladd McConkey, WR - Questionable
- Alohi Gilman, S - IR
- J.K. Dobbins, RB - IR
Chiefs Injury Report
- Spencer Shrader, K - Questionable
- Hollywood Brown, WR - IR
- Peyton Hendershot, TE - IR
- Harrison Butker, K - IR
- Jared Wiley, TE - IR
Chargers vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Gus Edwards: With J.K. Dobbins out for the season, Gus Edwards need to step up He has averaged just 3.4 yards per carry so far this season, 1.4 yards fewer per carry with Dobbins. The Chargers need better production from him if the want to be true contenders in the AFC.
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: If the Chiefs want to make a run at a third straight Super Bowl, they need their star quarterback to step up. Mahomes has had an average season in 2024, ranking 12th amongst all quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE composite. It's time for him to flip the switch and become the quarterback we know he is.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Chargers as my upset pick of the week:
It's time for us to call out the Chiefs for what they are; Frauds. If you take away previous seasons and just focus on the 2024 campaign, they are one of the worst 11-1 teams in NFL history and have not played nearly as well as their record indicates. I was willing to forgive poor performance early in the season but needing last-second plays to go in their favor to beat the likes of the Panthers and Raiders is enough for me to finally lose faith in this team.
Let's take a look at where they rank in key metrics:
- Net Yards per Play: 19th (-0.1)
- EPA per play: 9th
- Opponent EPA per play: 15th
- Red Zone offense: 24th (52.08%)
- Red Zone defense: 10th (51.28%)
- Average scoring margin: 11th (+4.5)
The Chargers outrank them in every one of the above metrics except for EPA per Play (16th) yet they're this big of underdogs? I don't buy it.
Finally, the key to beating the Chiefs is stopping them on third down, which is where their offense thrives. The Chargers rank second in third down defense with opponents converting for a first down just 33.33% of the time. They're also second in opponent EPA and fifth in opponent success rate on third down, making them a perfect fit to take down the defending champs.
Keep the points, give me the Chargers on the moneyline on Sunday night.
Pick: Chargers +164
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!