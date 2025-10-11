Chargers vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Miami Dolphins' season has been disastrous, but they can still turn things around if they string together a streak of wins. They can start that this weekend when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are looking to break a streak of their own, losing two straight games after starting the season at 3-0. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my best prop bets for this AFC showdown.
Chargers vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets
- Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-155) via BetMGM
- Justin Herbert OVER 253.5 Passing Yards (-115) via Caesars
- Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown (+200) via BetMGM
Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-155)
The Chargers' secondary has been fantastic this season, giving up just 0.8 passing touchdowns per game while ranking second in opponent dropback success rate. The Dolphins' passing attack has been hurt with Tyreek Hill being out for the season. Miami would be smart to stick to the ground game in this one.
Justin Herbert OVER 253.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Dolphins' secondary has been the worst in the NFL to start the season, giving up 7.8 yards per pass attempt while ranking 30th in opponent dropback EPA and 32nd in opponent dropback success rate. Unless they turn things around in a hurry, Justin Herbert is likely going to have a huge day against this defense.
Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Ladd McConkey has become the forgotten player on this offense, but he has still seen 34 targets, hauling in 21 of them for 213 yards and a touchdown. He has a chance to have a huge performance against this Dolphins secondary, making him a great bet to score the end zone at 2-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
