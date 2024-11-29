Chargers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Can Chargers Earn Road Win?)
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to bounce back from their loss on Monday Night Football in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens when they play Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Atlanta is fresh off of its bye week, but it lost the two previous games, making the NFC South race a lot tighter than it should be at this point in the season.
Oddsmakers clearly aren’t sold on the Falcons, setting them as two-point home underdogs on Sunday.
Atlanta comes into this game ranking 12th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, but it is just 28th in the league in EPA/Play on defense. That’s going to make things tough in Week 13, especially against a Chargers team that has allowed the fewest points in the NFL so far this season.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score for this Chargers-Falcons matchup.
Let’s dive in.
Chargers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chargers -2 (-110)
- Falcons +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -130
- Falcons: +110
Total
- 48 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Falcons come into this game at 5-6 against the spread while the Chargers are 7-4 after Monday’s loss.
Los Angeles has thrived as a road favorite under Jim Harbaugh, going 3-1 against the spread in 2024.
Chargers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t sold on the Falcons right now, and he shared why in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every NFL game, every week:
It may be a short week for the Chargers, but this is a nightmare matchup for the Falcons. Atlanta can hang with teams if their offense is buzzing, but that's going to be tough to do against one of the best defenses in the league.
Meanwhile, Justin Herbert is set to have a field day against a Falcons secondary that ranks 25th in opponent dropback EPA and allows the highest completion percentage in the league. Opposing quarterbacks are completing an eye-popping 71.62% of passes against them.
The Chargers have been getting better as the season goes on and the Falcons have gotten worse. This is my favorite bet of the week.
Atlanta’s defense is simply too leaky to trust in this game, especially with the Chargers scoring the ball at a high rate as of late – even in Monday’s loss.
Atlanta is also just 1-2 against the spread as an underdog, so don’t be shocked if the Chargers earn a road win on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Falcons 23
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
