Chargers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Los Angeles Chargers have a firm grasp on a playoff spot in the AFC but at 7-4, they can't afford to get complacent, especially after a Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
They'll head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 13 action. The Falcons are another team that currently sits in a playoff spot, in first place in the NFC South, but with the Buccaneers at their heels, they still need to stack together some wins to lock up the division.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 13 interconference showdown.
Chargers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -2 (-110)
- Falcons +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -130
- Falcons +110
Total
- OVER 48 (-110)
- UNDER 48 (-110)
Chargers vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Chargers Record: 7-4
- Falcons Record: 6-5
Chargers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Chargers' last 13 games
- Chargers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Falcons
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Chargers' last six road games
- Chargers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Falcons are 1-8 ATS in their last nine Week 13 games
Chargers vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Denzel Perryman, LB - Questionable
- J.K. Dobbins, RB - Questionable
- Cam Hart, CB - Questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Charlie Woerner, TE - Questionable
- Mike Hughes, CB - Questionable
- Antonio Hamilton Sr., CB - Questionable
- JD Bertrand, LB - Questionable
- Troy Andersen, LB - Questionable
Chargers vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert: The Chargers' quarterback is poised to have a field day against a banged-up Falcons secondary. In the Falcons' last game, Bo Nix completed over 80% of passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. If Nix can do that, just imagine what Herbert can do.
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: If the Falcons want to keep the Buccaneers from catching them in the NFC South, they need their big players to step up in a big way. Bijan Robinson has had a fantastic season and if the Falcons can lean on him against a stout Chargers defense, they're going to be in a good spot to win this game.
Chargers vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why the Chargers is one of my favorite bets of the week:
It may be a short week for the Chargers, but this is a nightmare matchup for the Falcons. Atlanta can hang with teams if their offense is buzzing, but that's going to be tough to do against one of the best defenses in the league.
Meanwhile, Justin Herbert is set to have a field day against a Falcons secondary that ranks 25th in opponent dropback EPA and allows the highest completion percentage in the league. Opposing quarterbacks are completing an eye-popping 71.62% of passes against them.
The Chargers have been getting better as the season goes on and the Falcons have gotten worse. This is my favorite bet of the week.
Pick: Chargers -2 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!