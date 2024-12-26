Chargers vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers can officially lock up a playoff spot by beating the New England Patriots in NFL Week 17 action on Saturday.
With this being a stand alone game on Saturday afternoon, let's make the most of it and place a few player prop bets. I'm going to give you my three favorites for this AFC showdown.
Chargers vs. Patriots Player Prop Bets
- Justin Herbert OVER 227.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Antonio Gibson OVER 29.5 Rush Yards (-110) via BetMGM
- Hunter Henry Anytime TD (+320) via DraftKings
Justin Herbert OVER 227.5 Pass Yards (-115)
The Patriots' secondary has struggled this season. They enter Week 17 ranking 26th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 6.9 yards per throw. They're also 31st in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
Justin Herbert is coming off a 284-yard performance against one of the best secondaries in the league in the Broncos and now with a playoff spot on the line, I expect him to come out firing.
Antonio Gibson OVER 29.5 Rush Yards (-110)
Antonio Gibson out-snapped Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 16, playing 59% of offensive snaps. If he continues to be the primary back in Week 17, he should have ample opportunity to reach at least 30 yards on the ground against the Chargers.
The Chargers have allowed 4.7 yards per carry this season, which ranks 27th in the league. That should lead to Gibson having a solid performance on Sunday.
Hunter Henry Anytime TD (+320)
Hunter Henry leads all Patriots pass-catchers in receiving yards (674), targets (95), and receptions (66). He has now seen a combined 21 targets across his last three games, providing a consistent target for the Patriots' rookie quarterback.
Despite being their top pass-catcher, he's north of 30-1 to find the end zone. That seems like a solid bet to me.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
