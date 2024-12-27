Chargers vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (LA Poised to Clinch Postseason Berth)
The Chargers and Patriots kick off a triple header on Saturday’s NFL Week 17 action with Los Angeles seeking further confirmation that it will make the postseason.
With a win, Los Angeles will go to the postseason in the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh and the team is favored to do so on the road against the Patriots, who are rebuilding around quarterback Drake Maye.
New England has shown flashes of being competitive at times this season with Maye raising the ceiling of the offense, but the team is still struggling to secure victories.
What can we count on Saturday afternoon? Here’s the updated odds and a final score prediction.
Chargers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers: -4.5 (-110)
- Patriots: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -215
- Patriots: +180
Total: 43.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
The gap is clear between these two teams, but the point spread is indicating we can be in for a competitive game on Saturday afternoon in Foxboro.
However, as our betting expert Iain MacMillan notes in his “Road to 272” notes in his weekly column, the two teams aren’t all that close to the same.
“The Chargers have had some hiccups in recent weeks, but let's remember they just got through a gauntlet of games. Their last six matchups have been against the Bengals, Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Broncos, a tough run for any team to face. Now, they get to face their first "easy" opponent in a while and I think they'll prove they're the superior team.”
MacMillan continues on to note a few stats that indicates the difference, but a big one to keep in mind is how the two teams execute on third down.
“The Patriots are also 26th in third-down offense while the Chargers are 10th in third-down defense. If New England can't score touchdowns in the red zone or convert on third down, this game is going to be a blowout in favor of Los Angeles.”
The Chargers are trending towards a postseason contender while the Patriots are at the onset of a rebuild. Lay it with LA.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 23, Patriots 14