Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Chargers are firmly in control of their postseason chances, but they must first take care of business against the Patriots on the road on Saturday afternoon in the penultimate game of the season.
The Patriots will play out its season as it continues to showcase some competitive play with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, but can the team pull a home upset against Justin Herbert and the Chargers?
Here’s our betting preview for the early game on Saturday's triple header.
Chargers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers: -4.5 (-110)
- Patriots: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -210
- Patriots: +176
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Chargers vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Chargers Record: 9-6
- Patriots Record: 3-12
Chargers vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 9-2 against the spread (ATS) this season as favorites
- The Chargers are 5-2 ATS this season on the road
- The Patriots are 6-8-1 this season, all as underdogs
- The Patriots have gone over in five of six home games
- The Chargers have gone under in six of seven road games
Chargers vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Los Angeles Chargers
- Marcus Maye, S - IR
- J.K. Dobbins, RB - IR-R
- Elijah Molden, CB -Questionable
- Cam Hart, CB - Questionable
- Will Dissly, TE - Questionable
New England Patriots
- Marcus Jones, CB - Questionable
- JaMycal Hasty, RB - Questionable
- Jabrill Peppers, S - Questionable
Chargers vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert: Herbert has been the key to the Chargers revitalization under head coach Jim Harbaugh, passing for 3,243 yards with 18 passing touchdowns to three interceptions. Despite being an unheralded group of skill position players, Herbert has thrived and has the Chargers on the precipice of a postseason berth.
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The rookie has shown his upside already this season that has many in Foxboro excited about the future. The No. 3 overall pick in this past season’s NFL Draft, Maye has passed for 2,159 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes.
Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
Quietly, the Chargers defense is trending in the wrong direction, ranked 24th in EPA/Play since Week 11.
After a strong start to the season, injuries have started to mount for the Chargers and the defense is starting to slide. This is an interesting development against a Patriots offense that has shown some promise with Maye under center. While the skill position group is limited, the Pats ranks 21st in EPA/Play since Maye took over, and 18th since Week 11 with a positive mark.
The offense has trended up and Maye gives the team a big play element that it would otherwise lack.
However, the Patriots' defense will likely struggle on a short week against a well-rested Chargers group that played last Thursday.
The Patriots' defense has struggled all season, bottom five in EPA/Play, and this matchup should feature a handful of scoring chances for both teams that should see the game get over the pedestrian total.
PICK: OVER 43.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
