Chargers vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Bet on THIS Longshot)
The Chargers and Raiders meet in Week 18 action with minor postseason implications possibly on the line.
As of this writing, Chargers props are tough to find as the team’s decision to play its starter may be determined by another game – a Steelers win over the Bengals would lock the Chargers into the No. 6 seed in the AFC. With the Chargers' motivation in question, let's focus on the surging Raiders, who have won two straight down the stretch with Aidan O’Connell showing promise under center.
Here’s two player props to target on the Raiders side that show value whether the Chargers are at full strength or not.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Raiders
- Aidan O’Connell OVER 228.5 Passing Yards
- Michael Mayer Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+800)
Aidan O’Connell OVER 228.5 Passing Yards
O’Connell continues to chuck the ball around the field nicely. Since Scott Turner took over as interim offensive coordinator in Week 11, the Raiders have scored 19 or more in games that don’t include Desmond Ridder, which is likely keeping the teams Dropback/EPA outside the top half of the league.
AOC has gone over this number in his last three full starts against the Saints, Jaguars and Chiefs, a mixed bag of defenses. While the Chargers may be either at full strength or completely shorthanded, I believe that AOC can either pass down against LAC or chuck it on the backups.
Give me the over.
Michael Mayer Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+800)
Mayer is more of the pass blocking tight end to Brock Bowers pass catching one, but the tight end is on the field plenty down the stretch of the season, logging more than 60% of snaps in the last five games.
It’s a longshot, 11% implied probability, and Mayer hasn’t caught a touchdown this season, but given that this game can lose a ton of juice given the Chargers possible benching of key players, I’ll go for some outlier outcomes.
