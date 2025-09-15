Chargers vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 2
An AFC West rivalry matchup will put a bow on Week 2 of the NFL season, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angele Chargers.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game with the Chargers set as road favorites, and some of my favorite picks happen to be in the prop market.
Two first-round running backs from the 2025 NFL Draft — Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton — face off in this matchup, but it was the passing game from both teams that thrived in Week 1.
Do Justin Herbert and Geno Smith both lead their offenses to strong games on Monday night?
The beauty of the prop market is being able to back players on both sides without having to worry about which team comes out on top — or covers — in the matchup.
Here’s where I’m leaning in the prop market for this Monday Night Football showdown.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Raiders
- Ashton Jeanty OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-110)
- Ladd McConkey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-150)
- Geno Smith OVER 248.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Ashton Jeanty OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-110)
In Week 1, Jeanty was the clear bellcow for the Raiders, carrying the ball 19 times (although he only amassed 38 yards) while playing over 85 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
I expect another big workload for Jeanty in Week 2, as the Raiders are going to attempt to establish the run to make life easier for Geno Smith.
Las Vegas didn’t take Jeanty with a top-10 pick for him to play a gadget role in this offense. The former Boise State star was one of the most-used backs in the league in Week 1, and that trend should continue as long as the Raiders aren’t blown out in Week 2.
Ladd McConkey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-150)
Chargers No. 1 receiver Ladd McConkey didn’t find the end zone in Los Angeles’ Week 1 win, but he was targeted nine times and reeled in six catches for 74 yards in the process.
For anyone worried about McConkey losing looks due to the addition of Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert and the L.A. offense silenced a lot of that in Week 1.
Last season, McConkey caught six or more passes in five of his final seven games, and he should be heavily involved against a Raiders team that allowed 276 passing yards and 30 completions to Drake Maye in Week 1.
Geno Smith OVER 248.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Geno Smith threw for 362 yards in Week 1, and while I’m not expecting another day with that many passing yards, I do like this matchup for him in Week 2.
The Raiders are underdogs, so there’s a chance they’re playing catch up on Monday night, and Smith attempted 34 passes in Week 1, finding Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and others for chunk gains on multiple occasions.
L.A. allowed 249 passing yards to Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Raiders and Smith right around this number in Week 2. In 2024, Smith threw for over 250 yards on seven occasions.
