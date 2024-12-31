Chargers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers may have a chance to improve their seeding in the AFC Playoff when they kick-off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
If the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the Chargers can improve to the No. 5 seed with a win against the Raiders, setting up a first round playoff game against arguably the worst team in the playoffs, the Houston Texans.
Let's dive into the current odds for this AFC West showdown and then I'll break down which side I'm betting on.
Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chargers -5.5 (-112)
- Raiders +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chargers -265
- Raiders +215
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-108)
- UNDER 41.5 (-112)
Chargers vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers record: 10-6
- Raiders record: 4-12
Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Chargers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Chargers' last eight games
- Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Raiders' last five games
- The Raiders are 4-2 ATS in their last six games played in January
Chargers vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Trey Pipkins III, OT - Questionable
- Denzel Perryman, LB - Questionable
- Hayden Hurst, TE - Questionable
- Gus Edwards, RB - Questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Ameer Abdullah, RB - Questionable
- Jordan Meredith, G - Questionable
- Maxx Crosby, DE - IR
Chargers vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
J.K. Dobbins: It can't be overstated how important it is for the Chargers that J.K. Dobbins is healthy and back in the lineup. Their ability to have an effective run game compliments their offense and opens things up for Justin Herbert and their passing game.
Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O'Connell: No one is making the argument that Aidan O'Connell is deserving of being a starting quarterback in the NFL next season, but he has put together three solid performances in his last four games and another one on Sunday will solidify himself as a career backup quarterback, which is a great gig if you can get it.
Chargers vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Raiders at this point of the week.
The Raiders don't understand the concept of tanking. Not only are their players fighting for every inch late in the season, but their owner, Mark Davis, is celebrating every win like it's the Super Bowl. Their belief in playing hard until the final whistle is blown on the season is backed up by the fact their defense ranks eighth in the NFL in opponent EPA per play since Week 11.
Aidan O'Connell has also found his stride of late and at the very least, the Raiders still have some offensive weapons in Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.
The Chargers still have something to play for when it comes to seeding, but the Raiders aren't going to roll over. This spread is a point or two too high in my opinion, I'll take the points with Las Vegas.
Pick: Raiders +5.5 (-108)
