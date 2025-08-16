Chargers vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
A preseason battle of Los Angeles is set to take place on Saturday as the Chargers take on the Rams in an exhibition showdown.
Justin Herbert and the rest of the starters didn't see the field in their preseason opener, but we'll get a chance to see the Chargers' star quarterback on Saturday night. For the Rams, both Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo will remain sidelined, which means we'll get another extended look at Stetson Bennett. The former Georgia Bulldog went 16-of-24 for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in their preseason opener against the Cowboys.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this All-Los Angeles exhibition showdown.
Chargers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chargers -6.5 (-110)
- Rams +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -295
- Rams +240
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-105)
- UNDER 39.5 (-115)
Chargers vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Los Angeles
- Chargers Record: 2-0
- Rams Record: 1-0
Chargers vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Jim Harbaugh is 13-8 straight up and 13-8 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Sean McVay is 10-15 straight up and 13-11-1 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Chargers vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
With Justin Herbert getting snaps for the Chargers, they have a clear quarterback advantage over the Rams, who have no plans to play either Stafford or Garoppolo. Bennett was solid in his preseason debut, but now he has to go up against a Chargers team that plans on playing starters for at least a portion of the game.
It's also generally a good strategy to bet on a Harbaugh in the preseason. John Harbaugh, with the Ravens, has the best preseason record amongst active head coaches, and Jim, with the Chargers, is on his way to also being one of the better active head coaches in that regard. He has a 13-8 record both straight up and against the spread in the preseason as a head coach, and the Chargers have won and covered in both their preseason games this year. I'll ride with them again on Saturday night.
Pick: Chargers -6.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!