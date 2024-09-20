Chargers vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Take Shot on Fields?)
The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers have posted two of the best defenses in the NFL so far this season, making their Week 3 matchup a tough to bet when it comes to the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Both teams did not allow a touchdown in Week 2, and they’ve only given up one score apiece through two weeks in 2024.
Not only that, but the Pittsburgh offense has just one touchdown of its one, making it even trickier to wager on Justin Fields and company.
There are plenty of players set at plus money in the anytime touchdown scorer market for this game, but I’ve narrowed down my two favorite plays for Sunday’s action.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Steelers
- J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (+145)
- Justin Fields Anytime TD (+245)
J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (+145)
Are we seeing J.K. Dobbins resurrect his career in Los Angeles?
The former Baltimore Ravens running back is finally healthy (for now), and he’s put together two huge games, rushing for 266 yards and two scores through the Chargers’ first two games.
In Week 2, Dobbins saw 17 carries – seven more than he had in Week 1 – and turned them into 131 yards and score. The former second-round pick is averaging an insane 9.9 yards per carry, and he’s severely outplayed Gus Edwards (2.9 yards per carry) despite Edwards receiving one more carry in each game this season.
Dobbins’ big-play ability makes him an interesting target in this prop, even though Pittsburgh has yet to allow a rushing touchdown in 2024.
Justin Fields Anytime TD (+245)
Fields appears in line to start again for the Steelers after leading them to back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.
Even though the mobile quarterback has yet to find the end zone on the ground this season, Fields has had a huge role on the ground, carrying the ball 22 times for 84 yards over the first two weeks.
He’s had at least eight carries in each of the Steelers’ games, and I think he’s a solid value at +245 to find the end zone. While Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren continue to split the workload in the backfield, we know that Fields will be on the field if the Steelers enter the red zone.
Given the inconsistency of their offense in 2024, I’ll take a shot on Fields’ usage when it comes to who will score in Week 3.
