Chargers vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers will throw down in a Week 3 matchup between two 2-0 teams. Both teams were significant underdogs to make the playoffs at the end of the season, but when this game is all said and done one of these two squads will be 3-0.
The Chargers have to be happy with how the Jim Harbaugh era has begun while the Steelers continue to do Steeler things under Mike Tomlin, finding ways to win games on a weekly basis.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this AFC showdown, including my best bet.
Chargers vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers +1.5 (-112)
- Steelers -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chargers +106
- Steelers -124
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-112)
- UNDER 35.5 (-108)
Chargers vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers record: 2-0
- Steelers record: 2-0
Chargers vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 14-3 in the Chargers' last 17 games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Chargers' last eight road games
- Chargers are 10-4 straight up in last 14 games against AFC North opponents
- Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 12-6 in the Steelers' last 18 games
Chargers vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Alohi Gilman, S - Questionable
- Justin Herbert, QB - Questionable
- Junior Colson, LB - Questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- Roman Wilson, WR - Questionable
- Russell Wilson, QB - Questionable
- Isaac Seumalo, G - Questionable
- Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable
- MyCole Pruitt, TE - Questionable
- Tyler Matakevich, LB - Questionable
Chargers vs. Steelers Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
J.K. Dobbins: The Chargers' running back has been off to a blistering start this season, racking up 266 yards on 27 carries for 9.9 yards per rush. He looked good when healthy while being a member of the Ravens, but continuously suffered injuries. Now with the Chargers, the sky could be the limit for him if he stays healthy.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris: If the Steelers want to keep winning games, they need their running game to start being more effective. Najee Harris is averaging only 3.8 yards per carry this season. If they want to be a run-first offense, they need him to do better than that.
Chargers vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
Every week in the "Road to 272 Bets," I give out one upset pick to win as an underdog. This week, that team is the Chargers:
The Chargers are coming in as my upset pick of the week. The Steelers continue to baffle me as year after year they win games they don't deserve to win. Despite being 2-0, the Steelers have a Net Yards per Play of -0.7, which ranks 24th in the NFL.
Good coaching and an average turnover margin per game of +2.5 has led them to their current record, but now they take on a team that has also been strongly coached through the first two weeks of the season in Los Angeles.
The Steelers simply can't continue to win games scoring just 15.5 points per game. Justin Herbert and company will be able to do enough to get the win in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Pick: Chargers +112
Read More NFL Week 3 Betting Content Here
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!