Chargers vs. Steelers Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Los Angeles Poised to Upset Pittsburgh)
The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers will face-off in NFL Week 3 action between two unlikely 2-0 teams.
Not only are both teams 2-0, but they've got their wins in similar ways. They both have played great defensively while not trying to do too much offensively. They protect the football and take what the defense gives them which has been enough to lead them to two wins to start the season.
The point spread indicates this game is a near coin flip, with the Chargers set as slight underdogs in Pittsburgh. Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll do my best to predict the exact final score of this AFC showdown.
Chargers vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers +1.5 (-112)
- Steelers -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chargers +102
- Steelers -120
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-112)
- UNDER 35.5 (-108)
The odds for this game haven't budged since they opened earlier this week, which is rare for an NFL game. The Steelers opened as 1.5-point favorites and it's stayed at that line throughout the week. The total has also remained at exactly 35.5 with the OVER juiced to -112.
In a week that features a lot of big spreads, oddsmakers think this is the closest matchup that Week 3 has to offer.
Chargers vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Chargers to win as slight underdogs:
The Chargers are coming in as my upset pick of the week. The Steelers continue to baffle me as year after year they win games they don't deserve to win. Despite being 2-0, the Steelers have a Net Yards per Play of -0.7, which ranks 24th in the NFL.
Good coaching and an average turnover margin per game of +2.5 has led them to their current record, but now they take on a team that has also been strongly coached through the first two weeks of the season in Los Angeles.
The Steelers simply can't continue to win games scoring just 15.5 points per game. Justin Herbert and company will be able to do enough to get the win in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
That answers the question for what side I'm backing, but what about the total? Both teams play a similar style of football. Run the ball and play solid defense. It's not the prettiest and most exciting football to watch, but it's effective and leads to low-scoring games.
Even with the total for the game set at an already low mark, I think this is going to be a defensive battle.
Prediction: Chargers 13, Steelers 10
Read More NFL Week 3 Betting Content Here
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!