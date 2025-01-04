Is Chase Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Steelers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown injured his ankle and exited the team’s Week 17 win against the Denver Broncos last Saturday.
Brown was replaced by Khalil Herbert (a trade deadline acquisition by Cincy) in that matchup, but there’s a chance that Brown will return in a must-win Week 18 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Brown will be a game-time decision for Saturday night’s clash.
Officially, the Bengals have listed Brown as questionable on their final injury report.
After splitting time with Zack Moss early in the season, Brown has come on as the obvious lead back in the Cincy offense after Moss went down with a season-ending neck injury.
Brown has 229 carries for 990 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and seven rushing scores while adding 54 receptions for 360 yards and four more touchdowns. With Brown so close to a 1,000-yard rushing season, he may push to play in Week 18.
If Brown does suit up, he’s an intriguing player to wager on in the prop market.
Here’s my best bet for the Bengals running back – should he play – in Week 18.
Best Chase Brown Prop Bet for Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chase Brown UNDER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
It would be admirable if Brown suits up with the Bengals needing a win – and some help – to make the playoffs this season.
However, this is a tough matchup with a Steelers defense that is allowing just 4.1 yards per carry (sixth-best in the NFL). Pittsburgh also ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense.
Brown had 70 rushing yards on 12 carries in his last game against the Steelers, but it’s hard to imagine that he’ll handle his normal workload on Sunday and still be effective if his ankle is truly bad enough to warrant him being a game-time call.
I’ll take the UNDER in his rushing yards prop, as Cincy may need Joe Burrow to carry it to another win in Week 18.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.